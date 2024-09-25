Short Interest in WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS) Grows By 769.2%

WANG & LEE GROUP, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLGS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,500 shares, a growth of 769.2% from the August 31st total of 30,200 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 158,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
WANG & LEE GROUP Stock Down 1.4 %
NASDAQ WLGS opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. WANG & LEE GROUP has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.93.
About WANG & LEE GROUP
