Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,700 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the August 31st total of 417,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $66.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.79.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
