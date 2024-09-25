Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,700 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the August 31st total of 417,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $66.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.79.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,596,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,281,000 after purchasing an additional 108,583 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,567,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,443,000 after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 52,562.5% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,123,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,847 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,393,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,085,000 after acquiring an additional 865,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 122.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,830,000 after acquiring an additional 743,218 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

