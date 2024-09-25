Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $3.00 on Top Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 25th. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for $3.00 or 0.00004710 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $84.30 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008954 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001138 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00013860 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,739.34 or 1.00069672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008103 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 38,799,522.53667525 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.06496267 USD and is up 7.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 158 active market(s) with $8,724,434.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.