Strike (STRK) Price Tops $7.14 on Exchanges

Strike (STRK) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 25th. One Strike token can currently be purchased for $7.14 or 0.00011207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strike has a market capitalization of $37.72 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Strike has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

About Strike

Strike’s genesis date was March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,283,840 tokens. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Strike is strike.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable-based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and for borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.

***The official Strike ticker is “STRK” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Strike

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

