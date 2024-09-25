Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Down 59.9% in September

Posted by on Sep 25th, 2024

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENVGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the August 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Zenvia Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZENV opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. Zenvia has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENVGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Zenvia had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $44.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zenvia will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Zenvia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zenvia stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENVFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Zenvia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zenvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zenvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.