Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV) Short Interest Down 59.9% in September

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 59.9% from the August 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ ZENV opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. Zenvia has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.
Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Zenvia had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $44.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zenvia will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.
