Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO) Short Interest Update

Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 167.9% from the August 31st total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

YIBO opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. Planet Image International has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $7.83.

Planet Image International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells compatible toner cartridges on a white-label or third-party brand basis in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company also sells branded products through online sales channels under the TrueImage, CoolToner, and AZtech brands.

