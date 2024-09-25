Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO) Short Interest Update

Planet Image International Limited (NASDAQ:YIBO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a growth of 167.9% from the August 31st total of 10,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 506,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Planet Image International Price Performance
YIBO opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. Planet Image International has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $7.83.
Planet Image International Company Profile
