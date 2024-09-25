Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Short Interest Down 72.2% in September

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 175,600 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the August 31st total of 632,400 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Virax Biolabs Group Trading Down 13.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAX opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. Virax Biolabs Group has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $9.00.

Institutional Trading of Virax Biolabs Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virax Biolabs Group stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 121,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 7.87% of Virax Biolabs Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

