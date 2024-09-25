UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Short Interest Down 70.5% in September

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the August 31st total of 339,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

UTime Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:WTO opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. UTime has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $62.25.

About UTime

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

