HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,114 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HDB. FIL Ltd increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,594,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $912,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,574 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,533,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $741,932,000 after buying an additional 263,690 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 9,456,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,646,000 after buying an additional 2,276,203 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 8,824,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,884,000 after buying an additional 1,711,784 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,667,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,679,000 after buying an additional 133,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HDB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average of $59.48. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $67.44.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.27. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.