Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Purchases 744 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 74,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TDY. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,257,000 after purchasing an additional 42,691 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 91,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,905,000 after acquiring an additional 20,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 27,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $435.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $418.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $448.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.17.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

