Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $382,000 Investment in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Capital Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF opened at $111.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.47 and a twelve month high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $260.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.80.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $95,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,538,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,832 shares of company stock valued at $7,074,887 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

