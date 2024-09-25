iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DMXF opened at $71.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.27. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.23 and a 1 year high of $72.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.15 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

