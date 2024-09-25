Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes $313,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 7.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 84,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.7% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 161,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

CAG opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.12. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $33.24.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

