Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Takes $386,000 Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 416.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 36,751 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.85.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $175.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.29. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $91.06 and a one year high of $178.54.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

