ProShare Advisors LLC Has $7.14 Million Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,888 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of Apogee Enterprises worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 15.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 917,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,620,000 after purchasing an additional 122,811 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $573,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 1,004.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 66,100 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

APOG stock opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $70.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.22 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $321,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,877.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

