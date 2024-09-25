Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,474 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ABR opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $13.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 37.31, a quick ratio of 37.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.77 and a twelve month high of $16.35.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.69 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 106.83%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

