ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,936 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Worthington Steel were worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Worthington Steel by 1.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Worthington Steel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Worthington Steel by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Worthington Steel by 845.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Steel by 1.6% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Worthington Steel alerts:

Worthington Steel Price Performance

Shares of WS opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $41.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41.

Worthington Steel Profile

Worthington Steel ( NYSE:WS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $911.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.30 million. Worthington Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Worthington Steel, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.