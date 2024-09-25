ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 42,197 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,197 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Peoples Bancorp worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Peoples Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,904,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,388,000 after buying an additional 18,272 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $526,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $981,000. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Peoples Bancorp

In related news, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,777.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David F. Dierker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $128,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,493.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol A. Schneeberger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,777.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,617 shares of company stock valued at $178,854 in the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $29.86 on Wednesday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $154.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.30 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 12.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Peoples Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.90%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

