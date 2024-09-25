ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 54,052 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,984 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,052 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $7,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 40,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,423,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 42,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ SASR opened at $31.71 on Wednesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $184.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

