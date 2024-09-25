Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Invests $457,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,342,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,648,000 after purchasing an additional 317,837 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 42.0% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 403.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 237,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after buying an additional 190,374 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP stock opened at $37.83 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The firm has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 59.35%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

