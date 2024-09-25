ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 19,079 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,079 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Sensient Technologies worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,188,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 44,075.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,919,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 26,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan sold 2,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total transaction of $142,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sensient Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SXT

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SXT stock opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.75. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $82.99.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $403.53 million for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.