ProShare Advisors LLC Has $7.94 Million Stock Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,839 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,429,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 987,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,196,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

WLY opened at $46.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $49.20.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $403.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

