Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Stock Price Up 12.7%

Shares of Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report) traded up 12.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.79 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.78 ($0.02). 1,452,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 711% from the average session volume of 179,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.58 ($0.02).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.31 million, a PE ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 0.46.

About Cora Gold

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in United States and West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the southern Mali; Yanfolila Gold Belt, located in Southern Mali.

