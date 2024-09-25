Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) PT Raised to $9.50

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Roth Mkm from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uranium Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Shares of Uranium Energy stock opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -215.50 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.47.

In other news, EVP Scott Melbye bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 988,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,969.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Amir Adnani purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,242,326 shares in the company, valued at $17,393,536.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Melbye purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 988,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,969.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 996,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 262,262 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,222,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,226,000 after buying an additional 967,448 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC increased its stake in Uranium Energy by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 25,304,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,558,000 after buying an additional 3,876,952 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

