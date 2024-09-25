Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Has $7.96 Million Stake in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rezolute were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rezolute by 11.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,279,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,501,000 after buying an additional 1,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter worth $4,503,000. Rosalind Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Rezolute during the 1st quarter worth $510,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rezolute by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rezolute by 104.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 94,156 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rezolute Stock Performance

Rezolute stock opened at $4.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78. Rezolute, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rezolute ( NASDAQ:RZLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts forecast that Rezolute, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RZLT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Rezolute from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Rezolute from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

About Rezolute

(Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

