Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,758 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $6,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 54,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $97,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXSM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.57.

In other news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $1,005,870.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,002 shares in the company, valued at $913,282.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $1,005,870.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $4,022,488.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,275.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXSM opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.23 and its 200 day moving average is $79.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.02 and a 12-month high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $87.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.53 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.85% and a negative return on equity of 117.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

