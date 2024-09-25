Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,499,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,899,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Erasca during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,924,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the second quarter valued at $8,667,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the second quarter valued at about $4,011,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erasca during the 1st quarter worth about $3,000,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 545,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ERAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Erasca from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Erasca from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Erasca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Erasca Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $439.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.16. Erasca, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $3.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Erasca

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

