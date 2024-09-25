Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Position Lowered by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.33% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7,513.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period.

MIRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average is $32.22.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

