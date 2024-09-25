Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Buys New Position in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 265,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLVX. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HilleVax in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in HilleVax by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in HilleVax by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of HilleVax by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 54,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HilleVax alerts:

HilleVax Price Performance

Shares of HilleVax stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. HilleVax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HilleVax ( NASDAQ:HLVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that HilleVax, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLVX. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partners lowered HilleVax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs lowered HilleVax from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of HilleVax in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLVX

HilleVax Profile

(Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.