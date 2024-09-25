Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Dyne Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DYN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 904.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DYN. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $41.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.40.

In related news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 8,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $308,864.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,594.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 8,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $308,864.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 131,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,594.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk Kersten sold 40,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $1,442,150.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 193,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,214.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,947 shares of company stock valued at $4,774,383 over the last 90 days. 20.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DYN opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.02. On average, research analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

