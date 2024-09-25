Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Has $3.25 Million Stake in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) by 392.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,619,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290,323 shares during the quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Context Therapeutics were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNTX. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $14,876,000. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC raised its holdings in shares of Context Therapeutics by 159.8% during the second quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 1,886,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Context Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Context Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Context Therapeutics in a research report on Monday.

Context Therapeutics Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTX opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. Context Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that Context Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Context Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Context Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Context Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.