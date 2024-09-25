Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Makes New $961,000 Investment in Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 58,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter valued at about $1,804,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,466,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter valued at about $7,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Tectonic Therapeutic alerts:

Tectonic Therapeutic Trading Up 15.9 %

Shares of TECX opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $357.06 million, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.84. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $24.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tectonic Therapeutic ( NASDAQ:TECX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($1.85). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tectonic Therapeutic

Tectonic Therapeutic Profile

(Free Report)

Avrobio, Inc is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc is based in MA, United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.