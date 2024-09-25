Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA) Shares Sold by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,674 shares during the quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.51% of Zura Bio worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zura Bio by 51.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Zura Bio by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in Zura Bio by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 21,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Zura Bio by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,824,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 244,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in Zura Bio by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 4,642,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZURA opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. Zura Bio Limited has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zura Bio ( NASDAQ:ZURA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Zura Bio Limited will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Someit Sidhu sold 51,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $200,187.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,085,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,567.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZURA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Zura Bio in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Zura Bio in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

About Zura Bio

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

