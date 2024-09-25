Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC reduced its stake in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,356 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.73% of COMPASS Pathways worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 349.3% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,159,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 901,050 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 540.7% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 338,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 285,890 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 1,518.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 247,500 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the second quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 60,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMPS stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.19 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a current ratio of 12.03. COMPASS Pathways plc has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $12.75.

COMPASS Pathways ( NASDAQ:CMPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a report on Monday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa.

