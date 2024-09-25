Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Sells 30,001 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,001 shares during the quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after buying an additional 55,893 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,544,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,110,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,318,000 after buying an additional 1,333,892 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,957,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,439,000 after buying an additional 436,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 310.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,162,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,722 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average is $40.97. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $53.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $59.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.25) EPS. SpringWorks Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 59732900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

