Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Takes $332,000 Position in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,052,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $10,881,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AVTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen cut Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. BTIG Research lowered Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut Aerovate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.
Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AVTE opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $32.42.
Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Aerovate Therapeutics Profile
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aerovate Therapeutics
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Is Rivian Stock a Bargain Buy With 60% Upside Potential?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 4 Catalysts Poised to Push Caterpillar Stock to Record Highs
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Why Small-Cap Stocks Could Be Ready to Outperform After Rate Cuts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.