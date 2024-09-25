Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Takes $332,000 Position in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVTE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 672,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after purchasing an additional 45,444 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,052,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $10,881,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Aerovate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen cut Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. BTIG Research lowered Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wedbush cut Aerovate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.25.

Aerovate Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVTE opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $32.42.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerovate Therapeutics Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

