Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,501 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,501 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after buying an additional 1,301,935 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528,660 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,940,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,646,000 after acquiring an additional 211,575 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,041,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $383.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $392.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $368.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

