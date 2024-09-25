Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Purchases New Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 40,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 3.7% of Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM opened at $181.96 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $84.01 and a 12 month high of $193.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $943.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.4871 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.71%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

