Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda

Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,134 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 1.2% of Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after acquiring an additional 149,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after buying an additional 106,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,115,613 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,003,810,000 after buying an additional 72,807 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $722.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $665.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $642.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.73 and a 1 year high of $722.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total transaction of $30,059,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,299,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total value of $30,059,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,299,132.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,226 shares of company stock worth $129,858,692 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.