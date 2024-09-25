Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Invests $165,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $217,000. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boston Mountain Money Management Inc. now owns 66,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,607,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,618,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOOV opened at $190.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.37 and a fifty-two week high of $190.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.58 and a 200 day moving average of $179.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

