Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) Declares GBX 1 Dividend

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Price Performance

Shares of GSF opened at GBX 58.30 ($0.78) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £294.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5,826.10 and a beta of 0.31. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a one year low of GBX 56.28 ($0.75) and a one year high of GBX 93.30 ($1.25). The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 62.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Company Profile

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

Further Reading

