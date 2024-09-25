Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,537 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.2% of Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $189.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $183.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.98. The company has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $190.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

