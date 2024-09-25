SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636,376 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth $157,187,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $144,269,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $124,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $246.07 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $168.30 and a one year high of $246.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.77.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

