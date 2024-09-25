Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) Announces GBX 9 Dividend

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share by the mining company on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Central Asia Metals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CAML stock opened at GBX 200.50 ($2.68) on Wednesday. Central Asia Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 150.60 ($2.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 235 ($3.15). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 189.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 199.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of £348.81 million, a PE ratio of 1,277.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Central Asia Metals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.08) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.88) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

About Central Asia Metals

(Get Free Report)

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. The company owns 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north Macedonia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Central Asia Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Asia Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.