Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Acquires 414 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 0.2% of Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,621,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 40.8% in the second quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 60.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,368,000 after purchasing an additional 66,201 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 4.6% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 24,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.3 %

IBM opened at $221.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $221.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.