Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000.

NASDAQ XT opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.49.

About iShares Exponential Technologies ETF

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

