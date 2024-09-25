Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Has $3.61 Million Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,119,000 after buying an additional 16,827 shares during the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,575,000. Finally, Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $4,424,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $174.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $174.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.03.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

