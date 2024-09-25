Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,077 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2,360.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,599,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Sysco by 112.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,612,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,740 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 103.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,746,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,226 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $178,824,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sysco by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,653,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,177,000 after buying an additional 2,084,501 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.55.

Sysco Stock Up 0.3 %

Sysco stock opened at $76.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

