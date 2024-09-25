Lowland (LON:LWI) Plans GBX 1.60 Dividend

Lowland (LON:LWI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LWI opened at GBX 131 ($1.75) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 129.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 126.03. The company has a market cap of £353.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1,195.45 and a beta of 1.15. Lowland has a one year low of GBX 103.25 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 135 ($1.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.19.

In related news, insider Robert Robertson purchased 50,000 shares of Lowland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £65,000 ($87,038.03). 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

