ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

ArrowMark Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 11.4% per year over the last three years.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BANX opened at $21.33 on Wednesday. ArrowMark Financial has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $21.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03.

About ArrowMark Financial

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

